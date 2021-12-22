Minister warns of attachment of properties of those involved in fake Nandini ghee racket
December 22, 2021

Belagavi: Days after a fake Nandini ghee racket was busted in Mysuru, Co-operation Minister S.T. Somashekar said that the properties of those involved in selling fake Nandini ghee will be confiscated by the Government.

Speaking to press persons at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi on Monday, Somashekar, who is also Mysuru-Chamarajanagar District in-Charge Minister, said that Nandini brand products of KMF (Karnataka Milk Federation) has earned huge popularity for their purity, quality and taste. But some unscrupulous persons are out to making a quick buck by selling fake Nandini ghee, which is nothing but  a crime and stern action will be taken against those trying to imitate the product, he said.

Pointing out that Nandini ghee is being supplied to Tirupati, Ayodhya and such other major religious shrines in the country, he said that the ghee is also being supplied to the Army, which itself speaks volumes about the quality of Nandini products.

Reiterating that properties of those indulged in selling fake Nandini products of KMF will be confiscated, he appealed the public to inform the KMF authorities if they come across any such fake Nandini products being sold in markets. The officials have been instructed to carry out public awareness on fake or adulterated milk products, he added.

Probe sought

Meanwhile, Manava Hakkugala Rakshane Hagu Bhrastachara  Nirmoolana Samiti in Mysuru has urged the Government to carry out a thorough investigation into the fake Nandini ghee racket.

In a memorandum submitted to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office at Mysuru on Monday, the Samiti’s District President Vinod said that the members of the Samiti unearthed the racket by tipping off the Police, Food and Civil Supplies and MyMUL authorities, following which a raid was carried out, during which huge quantities of fake Nandini ghee and other products, packing materials, colouring powders and other materials that were used for adulteration were seized. But since then, nothing much is known about the progress of investigation, he claimed and sought  the Government to take stern action against all the culprits who were engaged in the operation of the racket. He also urged the officials to ensure that such rackets do not spring up again.

