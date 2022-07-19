CM to offer bagina at KRS, Kabini tomorrow

July 19, 2022

Mysuru/Mandya: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will offer bagina to River Cauvery at KRS Dam in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district and to River Kapila at Kabini Dam in H.D. Kote of Mysuru district tomorrow (July 20).

The water level in KRS Dam stood at 124.50 ft today (July 19). The inflow was 65,633 cusecs and outflow was 47,227 cusecs. Water level in Kabini Dam reached 2,282.43 ft. today. The inflow was 29,768 cusecs and outflow 30,594 cusecs.

The CM will leave Bengaluru in a helicopter from HAL Helipad at 8.30 am tomorrow and will reach Mysore Airport in Mandakalli at 9.20 am.

On his arrival, he will first visit Chamundi Hill Temple by road at 9.45 am and have darshan of Goddess Chamundeshwari on account of Chamundeshwari Vardhanti. He will then return to Mysore Airport at 10.35 am and fly to reach Beechanahalli helipad in H.D. Kote at 11 am to offer bagina at Kabini Dam. He will be accompanied by the District Minister, Water Resources Minister, local MPs and MLAs.

From there he will go to KRS Dam in Srirangapatna by helicopter at 12.10 pm and offer bagina. He will also offer special puja to the statue of Goddess Cauvery in Brindavan Gardens at KRS Dam. Later, he will leave for Bengaluru at 1.20 pm from KRS Helipad and reach HAL Helipad at 2.10 pm.

Dasara meeting today

The CM will chair Dasara High-Power Committee meeting to discuss this year’s Dasara celebrations, at Bengaluru today at 4 pm. Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar, Mysuru Mayor, MPs, MLAs, DC, Police, Forest Officials and others will attend.

Due to pandemic, Dasara was celebrated in a simple and traditional manner for the past two years. This year there are plans to celebrate Dasara in a grand manner and the meeting will take a final call on the same.

The meeting will finalise the list of 14-15 elephants amongst the 20 elephants selected by the Forest Officials which will be taking part in this year’s Dasara. Also, the meeting will discuss about Gajapayana, illumination, cultural programmes and necessary grants.

Navarathri celebrations will begin from Sept. 26 and conclude with Jumboo Savari on Oct. 5.