Traffic on Madikeri-Mangaluru alternative road restored
News, Top Stories

Traffic on Madikeri-Mangaluru alternative road restored

July 19, 2022

Madikeri: The traffic on the alternative Madikeri-Mangaluru Road passing through Mekeri and Talathmane, which was closed for vehicular movement for a few hours on Monday late night following landslide at two points — Mekeri and near Monnangeri — has been restored early this morning.

Following landslides last evening, the authorities had closed the road for vehicular movement and swung into action for clearing the road. After mounds of mud and boulders that had rolled on to the road were cleared, the authorities allowed vehicular movement by erecting barricades at the two landslide spots at Mekeri and  Meenkolli near second Monnangeri.

The road was made one-way on the stretch close to these two points, with the authorities regulating traffic movement at both the points.

After the Madikeri-Mangaluru Highway was closed for vehicular movement a couple of days ago, the District Administration had asked motorists to take the alternative route from Madikeri, passing through Mekeri-Bhagamandala-Talathmane Junction to reach Mangaluru Highway.

The Highway will not be re-opened for traffic until rain fury gets over and threat of landslide recedes. Heavy vehicles from Mangaluru  side towards Mysuru are diverted at Sampaje on Mysuru-Mangaluru Highway. They are asked to  take alternative route from Sampaje, passing through Talathmane-Mekeri -Virajpet-Gonikoppa-Hunsur-Mysuru, bypassing Madikeri.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching