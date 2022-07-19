BJP State Govt. is most corrupt: DKS

July 19, 2022

KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar makes a brief stopover in city on way to H.D. Kote

Praises Mysuru journalists and media as strong at MDJA interaction meet

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that the BJP Government in Karnataka is the most corrupt State Government in the country, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) asserted that the Congress would return to power with a thumping majority by winning more than 135 seats in next year’s Assembly polls.

Shivakumar, who was on his way to H.D. Kote to take part in Kempegowda Jayanthi celebrations there, took part in ‘Meet-the-Press’ event organised by Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) at Pathrakartara Bhavan in city this morning.

Holding journalism practised in Mysuru in high esteem, Shivakumar said that Mysuru has a very vibrant journalism and many journalists have made a mark at State and National levels. The local media too is strong, he said adding that the richness of Mysuru journalism should continue in the future too.

Recalling the rich tradition of Karnataka, Shivakumar said that he wishes to see Karnataka as ‘Shantiya, Samruddhiya Thota’ as envisioned by great personalities like Kuvempu, Basavanna, Kanakadasa and Shishunala Shariff.

Launching a tirade against the BJP Government, the KPCC President contended that the common man was a distraught lot like never before as prices of essential commodities have been soaring by the day. Wondering what happened to the BJP’s promise of 2 crore jobs, DKS said that the labour force has shrunk to just 60 lakhs, which is a cause of deep worry.

Making a diatribe against the BJP regarding handling of the COVID pandemic, KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar maintained that as a responsible opposition, the Congress party helped the people during distressed times by launching ‘Arogya Hasta’ initiative, donation of more than 1,000 ambulances, distribution of lakhs of food kits and medicine kits and other such deeds.

Contending that the BJP Government would have hushed up the death of 36 COVID patients at the Chamarajanagar District Hospital last year for want of medical oxygen cylinders, but for the Congress’ vigilance and activism, the KPCC President alleged that the Karnataka Government was even hesitating to issue death certificate of persons who died of COVID pandemic, let alone providing relief and compensation to their families.

Strongly condemning the Government’s alleged corruption in COVID medicine and equipment procurements and purchases, Shivakumar said that, overall, it is only the State Government that has to be blamed for its mishandling of the COVID situation that led to such a high number of deaths during the pandemic.

PSI recruitment scam

Referring to the PSI recruitment scam, the KPCC Chief said that the State had never seen such a huge scam. Arguing that the scam runs much deeper if a transparent probe takes place, he said that the arrest of an ADGP has brought shame to Karnataka.

Claiming that corruption prevailed at all levels in the current dispensation, he wanted to know why the Centre did not order a probe into 40 percent commission in awarding of contracts and payment of bills.

Averring that the people are very much fed up with the corrupt BJP Government, he asserted that there is no doubt about the Congress returning to power in 2023 Assembly Polls.

Replying to a question on the 75th birthday celebrations of former CM Siddharamaiah which has been labeled as ‘Siddaramotsava’, the KPCC President said that the Congress returning to power is more important than anything else. Stating that more than the person, it is ideology that matters in the Congress, he dismissed reports on factional feud in the Congress. “Congress and the High Command is most important for me. It is the High Command which decides the Chief Minister when the party comes to power,” he said adding that he was committed to the party’s decision on all matters.

KPCC Working President R. Dhruvanarayan, MDJA President S.T. Ravikumar, City Vice-President Anurag Basavaraj and General Secretary M. Subramanya were present.