CM visiting New Delhi on Aug.1

July 30, 2025

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to visit New Delhi on Aug. 1.

At 6 pm on that day, he will participate in ‘Bridge to Bengaluru’ event organised by Department of Information and Technology at ITC Maurya Hotel. On Aug.2 at 9.30 am, he will participate in the seminar ‘Constitutional Challenges – Perspectives and Pathways’ organised by AICC Law, Human Rights and Right To Information (RTI) Cell at Vigyan Bhavan, as part of its Annual Legal Conclave.

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will also attend the seminar where Siddaramaiah will speak on Social Justice at 11.30 am.