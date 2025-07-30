Drug laboratories disguised as sheds: Police urge residents to stay alert

July 30, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The Police have urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity in their surroundings, particularly in cases involving makeshift sheds that could be used for illegal operations.

The recent drug bust in Mysuru has highlighted this growing concern, as authorities uncovered narcotics being manufactured inside what appeared to be a vehicle garage.

Outwardly resembling a car service shed, the facility was, in reality, fitted with equipment for drug production, including concealed furnaces designed to emit minimal smoke, making detection by passersby nearly impossible.

This operation is the second such instance in recent months.

Earlier, near Hosahundi close to Chamundi Hill, the Police, in coordination with Mysore Milk Union (MyMUL) officials, busted a fake ghee manufacturing unit that was operating under the name of the popular dairy brand Nandini. Four individuals were arrested in connection with that racket.

With illicit drug-making now also traced to similar shed-like structures, the Police have renewed their appeal to the public for heightened vigilance.

Residents are advised to alert the authorities immediately if they come across sheds emitting unexplained odours or engaging in unusual activity, as such vigilance could help prevent further criminal operations from taking root in residential areas.