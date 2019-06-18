CM visits family of farmer who ended life after making selfie video

K.R. Pet: Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) this morning visited Aghalaya village in K.R. Pet taluk, where a debt-ridden farmer ended his life on Monday after making a selfie video appealing the CM to attend his last rites.

Yesterday, 50-year-old farmer Suresh, who was reportedly unable to repay debts, had ended his life by hanging self from a tree near his farmland. Before taking his life, Suresh had made a self video, wherein he had claimed that he was an ardent fan of Kumaraswamy and that he should attend his last rites.

Suresh had also urged the CM to fill all water bodies in Santhebachahalli hobli limits and thus come to the rescue of distraught farmers, who are worried over drought and failing crops.

The family members of Suresh came to know of the video only when they returned home after the conduct of his last rites later in the afternoon. The video went viral later, it is learnt.

Suresh

CM Kumaraswamy, perhaps moved by the distressed debt-ridden farmer’s plea, visited Aghalaya, where he inspected the water bodies. He directed the authorities to take immediate measures for filling up the lakes in the area, which is drought-prone.

Later, Kumaraswamy visited the home of the deceased farmer Suresh and consoled his family members, when the villagers appealed the CM to provide a Government job for a family member of Suresh. The CM gave a cheque of Rs.5 lakh as compensation and assured of a Government job to the deceased farmer’s son and also meeting the educational expenses of his (Suresh) daughter, it is learnt.

District Minister C.S. Puttaraju, K.R. Pet MLA Narayanagowda and others were present.