CMA Course  

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India, Mysuru Chapter, has announced that the last date for admission to Foundation, Intermediate and Final Course of CMA (Cost and Management Accountants) is July 31 for December 2023 term examination. Interested candidates may contact Mysuru Chapter of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India at No. 1420, 7th Cross, Krishnamurthypuram, Mysuru – 570004 between 10 am to 12 noon and 5 pm to 7.30 pm on all working days. [Ph: 0821-2331083 or Mob: 97317-89222]
