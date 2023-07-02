Criminals posing as Police rob a man on Expressway

July 2, 2023

Engineer from Kodagu was returning home after discharge from hospital in Bengaluru

Mysore/Mysuru: After a break, criminals are back to rob travellers on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway. The latest robbing incident was reported on Friday night just hours after the visit of senior Police officers on the Expressway amidst a raging debate on the lack of CCTV cameras and the menace of overspeeding and reckless driving.

On Friday night, Muthappa, a young engineer and designer from Arapattu village in Kodagu was robbed of his 65-gram gold chain valued at Rs. 3.5 lakh by a gang of three criminals on the service road near Aishwarya Convent in Maddur. Shockingly, Muthappa was returning home from a hospital in Bengaluru where he was admitted for some illness.

After discharge, Muthappa started from the hospital in his Innova Crysta vehicle to his hometown at around 11.30 pm. Having stopped his vehicle near Channapatna for a quick tea break, Muthappa continued his journey towards Madikeri.

However, feeling tired near Aishwarya Convent in Maddur, he pulled over on the service road around 2.15 am to rest.

As he was sleeping inside his vehicle, three individuals posing as Policemen approached Muthappa, falsely accusing him of driving under the influence of alcohol. They claimed they needed to conduct a routine check and asked him to open the door.

As Muthappa complied and opened the door, two of the individuals forcefully entered his vehicle, brandishing a knife and menacingly demanding cash and valuables. Despite Muthappa’s refusal, the miscreants escalated the situation, causing minor injuries by placing sharp objects on his right hand and neck.

Eventually, they snatched Muthappa’s gold chain, weighing around 65 grams valued at Rs. 3.5 lakh, before fleeing from the scene. Muthappa immediately contacted the Police to report the incident. Highway Patrol Police promptly arrived at the location, providing Muthappa with necessary medical assistance at Maddur Hospital.

Subsequently, Muthappa filed a complaint at Maddur Police Station, detailing the events of the robbery. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) C.E. Thammaiah of Mandya stated that the Police are actively investigating the case, determining whether the miscreants were on foot or employed a vehicle during the incident.

Since Muthappa was unable to identify the culprits, the Police have increased patrols on the Expressway and are pursuing leads to aid in their investigation.