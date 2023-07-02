NCP splits, Ajit Pawar takes over as Maharashtra Deputy CM
News

NCP splits, Ajit Pawar takes over as Maharashtra Deputy CM

July 2, 2023

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar, backed by 24 MLAs, is expected to join the Maharashtra government as the deputy chief minister on Sunday. The move comes days after Ajit Pawar expressed his desire to step down as Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly. The oath taking ceremony will take place in Raj Bhawan. Ajit Pawar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde are currently present at the Governor’s residence.

Earlier in the day, Ajit Pawar met some party leaders and MLAs at his official residence in Mumbai.

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar was not aware of the meeting.

