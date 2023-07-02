Religion has nothing to do with cricket: V.V.S. Laxman

July 2, 2023

Former international cricketer’s session, book a big draw at Mysuru Literature Festival

Mysore/Mysuru: Former international cricketer and head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, V.V.S. Laxman, asserted that the Indian cricket team comprises talented individuals from various parts of the country who share a common commitment to playing for the nation. He was speaking at a panel discussion on ‘281 and Beyond’ at the Day-2 of the seventh edition of the Mysuru Literature Festival being held at Hotel Southern Star this morning.

In response to a question about whether he feels perturbed about cricketers remaining silent on religious issues dominating other fields of late, Laxman outrightly dismissed the notion, stating that when players enter the dressing room, they see themselves as Indians, leaving no room for religion to influence the game. “Religion has nothing to do with cricket,” he said emphatically.

As the head of the NCA, Laxman expressed the organisation’s responsibility to nurture and develop young talents for the future of cricket in India. Regarding whether India should engage with Pakistan’s cricket team, Laxman stated that such decisions depend on the Government and are influenced by political conditions and diplomatic ties.

Reflecting on the Indian Premier League (IPL), Laxman, who described it as a game-changer, highlighted the positive impact it has had since its inception in 2008. He mentioned that the addition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will contribute to the rapid growth of women’s cricket.

Regarding his autobiography titled ‘281 and Beyond,’ co-authored by journalist R. Kaushik, Laxman expressed that the book aims to inspire young individuals to overcome challenges and setbacks in pursuit of their goals. He expressed his happiness if the book succeeds in fulfilling its purpose.

Drawing from his personal experience, Laxman shared that it was the victory of the Indian cricket team in the 1983 World Cup, led by Kapil Dev, that influenced his decision to pursue a career in cricket. Despite coming from a family of doctors and scholars, with plans to study medicine, it was his uncle’s persuasion that allowed him to follow his passion for cricket.

Laxman also mentioned that he has moved to Bengaluru with his family and considers it his second home after Hyderabad, debunking the notion that he is solely a Hyderabadi.

The panel discussion was moderated by senior journalist Krishna Prasad, with the co-author of Laxman’s autobiography R. Kaushik also in attendance.