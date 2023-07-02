Release of five books marks a grand opening 

July 2, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The seventh edition of the two-day Mysuru Literature Festival took off to a colourful start at Hotel Southern Star in city yesterday afternoon.

The Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and Mysuru Book Clubs -2015 brought together a stellar gathering of authors and notable figures from diverse backgrounds, all converging to share their insights on a wide range of themes.

After inaugurating the Festival, Pramoda Devi of erstwhile Mysore royal family said: “I have become an integral part of the Festival, by being a regular invitee for the inaugural session.” Jnanpith awardee litterateur Dr. Chandrashekar Kambar, who also graced the inaugural session, was happy to note the Literary Fest is being organised in a city like Mysuru which is synonymous with the culture of the land.

The significance of the event was the release of five books from different authors that included ‘Life and Times’ authored by Founder-Editor of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra, K.B. Ganapathy, which was released by Pramoda Devi and Dr. Chandrashekar Kambar. The first copy of the book was received by publisher D.N. Lokappa of Samvahana Publications, Mysuru.

The other books released were ‘Ela’s Unfinished Business’ authored by Gayatri, the first copy of which was received by former Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh, Dr. K.C. Belliappa, ‘Relationship Ragas – An Anthology of Short Stories’ by The Writers Collective Bangalore, ‘When The Wind Fell Sick and Other Folk Tales’ by Dr. Chandrashekar Kambar (A translation of ‘Marave Marmarave Mattu Pushparani’ by Krishna Manavalli) and the book ‘Sri Lalita Sahasranama Chitravalli’ (Volume 1, 2, 3 and 4 — A pictorial depiction of 1000 names of Devi Lalita) by artist Susheel Kumari.

Managing Trustee of Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust Shubha Sanjay Urs said that the Festival showcased a captivating blend of thought-provoking themes and featured participation from esteemed writers.

The panel discussions revolve around a diverse range of subjects, encompassing history, translations, languages, sports, and agriculture. These engaging discussions aimed to explore the multifaceted aspects of these topics and provide inspiration to the attendees, she added.

A news leaf was also unveiled by the dignitaries the first copy of which was received by N. Raghavan of Raghulal and Co.

Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust Trustee Kitty Mandana and Secretary Thankam Panakal and others were present.