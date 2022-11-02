CNNL technical team visits Kukkarahalli lake
November 2, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: In the wake of water overflowing from Kukkarahalli Lake, a technical team from Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) visited the lake and carried out an inspection on Monday.

The Lake is maintained by University of Mysore.

After the inspection, the team suggested several measures which included Rock-Toe filling and Head Regulator Installation at the Lake. They pointed out that Rock Toes are low structures of rock placed along the water’s edge of a lake line which act as a structural reinforcement  of the  Bank.

Noting that Rock-Toe filling protection is designed to avoid erosion in the outflow region of the Lake by covering the toe of the Lake body, they said that the installation of a head regulator is more effective than the sluice gate as it allows more water to gush out without causing any notable  damages in case of overflow of Lake.

CNNL Consultative committee member Sampath Kumar, who is a retired Executive Engineer (EE), CNNL Design Wing Engineers M.N. Chandrashekar, Govardhan and Somashekar, University of Mysore EE Pratap, AEE Shivalingaprasad, Kukkarahalli Kere Samrakshana Samiti’s Prof. K.M. Jayaramaiah and others were present.

It may be mentioned here that a team from Karnataka Engineering Research Station (KERS) at Belagola, had visited Kukkarahalli Lake on Oct. 29 and had collected soil samples for testing.

