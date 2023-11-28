Co-passenger offers sedative-laced coffee to elderly woman and loots her

November 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: An elderly woman, travelling in a bus from Bengaluru to Mysuru, lost her gold ornaments after drinking coffee laced with sedatives which was offered to her by a co-passenger.

The elderly woman, who lost her jewellery, is 71-year-old Ambujakshamma, a resident of Siddarthanagar in city.

On Nov. 25 at about 1.30 pm, Ambujakshamma came to the Satellite Bus Stand in Bengaluru to catch a bus to Mysuru.

As there was rush at the ticket counter, a man offered her to get her a ticket and took money from her. After purchasing tickets for the elderly woman and himself, the man, boarded the bus and also got a seat for Ambujakshamma and sat next to her in the bus.

When the bus departed from the bus stand, the man told the elderly woman not to wear gold jewellery while travelling following which Ambujakshamma removed her 65 gram gold mangalya chain and kept it in her bag but was unable to remove the gold bangles she was wearing.

Meanwhile, when the bus stopped in the middle of the journey, the man alighted from the bus and came back with two cups of coffee and offered one cup to the elderly woman. When Ambujakshamma drank the coffee, she reportedly fell unconscious.

When the bus arrived at the Sub-Urban Bus Stand at about 4.45 pm, Ambujakshamma’s grandson Nilesh, who was there to pick her up, saw her unconscious on the seat and rushed her to a private hospital, where the elderly woman regained conscious the next day.

When she checked her bag, she found the 65 gram gold mangalya chain and her 11 gram gold bangle she was wearing missing.

The co-passenger had told her that he was from Chamarajanagar and the elderly woman lodged a complaint against the man with Lashkar Police, who have registered a case and are investigating.

It may be recalled that recently an elderly man, who arrived from Bengaluru and alighted at the Sub-Urban Bus Stand in city, was taken to a hotel in the bus stand by his co-passenger and was offered a cup of coffee.

The elderly man after drinking the coffee fell unconscious in the hotel and the co-passenger had decamped with the gold ornaments.

A member of the public had admitted the elderly man to a hospital where he regained conscious after two days and it was only then the elderly man came to know that he was looted.

It looks like miscreants are targeting elderly people wearing gold jewellery who are travelling alone from Bengaluru to Mysuru and looting them.