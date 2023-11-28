Council tenure over…Silence rules MCC corridor

November 28, 2023

Tenure of previous Council ended on Nov. 16; Regional Commissioner Dr. G.C. Prakash takes over as Administrator

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) main office located in the Central Business District (CBD) on New Sayyaji Rao Road here that was bustling with hectic activities till 12 days ago (Nov. 16), now looks deserted, resembling a ‘Silent Zone.’

The five-year tenure of Corporators representing 65 Wards here ended on the aforementioned date and the bureaucracy has taken over the reins with the State Government appointing Regional Commissioner (RC) of Mysuru Division Dr. G.C. Prakash as the Administrator of MCC.

Earlier, the Corporators were acting like a bridge between the people of their respective Ward and Officers in reaching the grievances to the latter and finding out solutions. Now, in the absence of elected representatives, the people who are not aware about change in the administrative machinery are confused over whom to approach to redress their grievances.

Starting from Mayor to Chairmen/ Chairperson of MCC Standing Committees and Corporators were getting the works done over a phone call, with the communication made easy in the recent years. However, in the case of key matters, they (Corporators) had to physically visit the MCC to take a decision.

They were even available to people at the MCC office from morning till evening hours. With their tenure over, the Corporators have turned their back on MCC office, with the corridors of the heritage structure hardly having any visitors.

The grievance holders are finding it difficult during any issues related to drinking water supply, underground drainage (UGD), streetlights, park among several others, with barely any information about whom to complain. They are not even aware about the officers cell phone number.

Though Regional Commissioner has taken over the mantle of administration at MCC, when it comes to development works of the city, MCC Council comprising Corporators is the supreme decision making authority. With no hint over MCC elections, the developmental works will come to a standstill at least till the new Council comes into existence.

Immediate past Mayor Shivakumar, whose tenure coincided with the end of tenure of Council, said: “Whenever there were issues bothering people, we were receiving the complaints and getting them redressed through Officers. Now, in the reverse situation, people are finding themselves in a fix. There was a cry for drinking water at Kuvempunagar, but the people had to struggle a while with no information about competent authorities. According to prevailing system, elections to MCC should have been conducted before the end of the Council’s term on Nov. 16 and the new Council should have been sworn-in. But, the Government has flouted all the norms without conducting the elections. The elections should be held at the earliest.”

Another former Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath said: “We were accessible to people, by residing at the respective Ward. The election should be conducted at the earliest to restore the power of elected representatives.”

Former Corporator SBM Manju said: “Be it any issues related to drinking water, UGD, streetlights, horticulture, health, enginee-ring section, the Corporators will be having information about the Officers concerned. We were also quick in redressing the grievances.”

MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff said: “Regional Commissioner Dr. G.C. Prakash has already held a meeting and issued directions to respond to the complaints of people. Barring those matters falling under the purview of the MCC Council, RC is calling the shots with regard to other major matters. The people can complain to MCC Control Room to air their grievances.”