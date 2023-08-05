Coin Show to conclude tomorrow
News

Coin Show to conclude tomorrow

August 5, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The second day of three-day Coin Show India-2023, an All India Coins Exhibition,  organised at Kanyaka Mahal, near Sri Kannika Parameshwari temple on Ashoka road (opposite Tholasi Jewels) here, attracted a good crowd today with Numismatics enthusiasts making it a point to visit the show. 

The event which began yesterday, is organised by Coimbatore based The Ancient Times, with K.B.Baburaj, a Numismatics collector from Kerala, being the main exhibitor. The show is open from 10 am to 8 pm and concludes tomorrow (Aug.6). Entry to the public is free.

Coins issued by different kingdoms of the ancient times such as Indo-Greek, Indo-Scythian, Indo-Swassanian, the Chera, Chola and Pandyan Kingdoms, in Gold, Silver, Copper, Bronze, Lead etc., are on display. Also coins of the times of Uniform Coinage system in 1835 CE which was passed by an act of British Parliament and  which continued till the Indian independence in 1947, are also on display. This apart, the decimal system of currency which India adopted Post-independence are also put on show, which also fea-tures the latest currencies and new currency notes of various denominations of different countries.

About 10 overseas Exhibitors and Dealers are taking part in this Coin show, which also features free talks and presentations, free coin valuation service, a Lucky draw (1 gram Gold coin) etc.,

