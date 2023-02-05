College English Theatre Fest concludes today

February 5, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The first play of the College English Theatre Festival’s second day yesterday was ‘La Violentia’ by the students of St. Joseph’s B.Ed College.

Written by one of the students, the play highlighted the theme of violence through the history of literature, from Cane and Abel, right through to the most recent writings. It even addressed present day issues, where violence has unfortunately become commonplace, such as stifling of non-violent protests, sexual violence and police high-handedness. The representation of Violence in the form of a person was a wonderful theatrical piece of work. Two actors played Violence alternately. Violence’s costume was very apt, and the movements and actions, as well as the voice, perfectly brought out the sadism whenever a scene of violence was enacted.

The acting and use of properties was admirable. Good music and lighting added to the mood and overall appeal of the play.

In the second play of the day, the students of CRESTA School of Management, Science and Arts enacted excerpts from Shakespeare’s ‘The Merchant of Venice.’

Picture shows the students of CRESTA School of Management, Science and Arts staging the play ‘The Merchant of Venice.’

The play began with a worried merchant Antonio wondering why his ships with merchandise had not arrived yet. His friends come to comfort him and one of them, Bassanio, asks him for a loan that he needs to woo the wealthy Portia. Since Antonio has not got his merchandise yet and therefore doesn’t have any money to lend his friend, he suggests that Bassanio take a loan from the Jewish moneylender Shylock, on Antonio’s guarantee; Shylock asks for a pound of flesh if the loan cannot be repaid, to which Antonio agrees, being sure that he’ll have enough money as soon as his ships arrive. Bassanio successfully woos Portia, but is later not able to repay the loan to Shylock, because Antonio’s ships are wrecked at sea. The clever Portia, who is also a lawyer, manages to get Antonio out of trouble. The play could have benefited from more attention to emotions by the actors, as well as to costumes.

The last play of the day was by the students of University College of Fine Arts. They staged the play ‘One Dark Night’ by Marion Hayes.

The play ‘One Dark Night’ being presented by the students of University College of Fine Arts.

It is set in USA after II World War and highlights the problems of child labour and poverty. Beginning with a short documentary on the problem, the play describes the turmoil of the times through one family. The man of the house is busy trying to perfect his invention of a spinning machine that would help increase output and at the same time prevent child labour. After sending the children to bed, his wife tries to convince him to give up his idea. But he is adamant. He has to work secretly at night, so that people in the village do not get to know. The people are worried that mechanisation would steal their jobs from them and are furious when they find out about the machine in the making. They barge into the house and destroy his machine but do not find the secret part.

Under very good direction, the play made full use of the stage, with excellent use of properties and good costumes. The movements and masks of the ‘dark’ characters enhanced the conflict and overall effect of the play. Kudos to the team!

The concluding day of the College English Theatre Festival, organised by Mysore English Theatre Forum (METF) at RamaGovinda Rangamandira in Ramakrishnanagar, will feature staging of play ‘Dr. Faustus’ by St. Philomena’s College at 5 pm and ‘The Refund’ by Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE) at 7 pm today (Feb. 5).