Congress complains to Regional Commissioner on non-conduct of MCC Standing Committee polls

February 5, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With Mayor Shivakumar abruptly calling off the meeting to elect the Chairpersons of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Standing Committees that has long remained pending, the opposition Congress on Saturday, petitioned the Mysuru Regional Commissioner seeking issuance of a direction for conduct of polls.

A Congress delegation comprising of City Congress President R. Murthy, KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana, former Mayor Ayub Khan, Corporators H.M. Shantakumari, Sridhar, Gopi and Pradeep Chandra, leaders Shoukath, Shivanna, Mahesh and others, visited the Regional Commissioner’s Office and submitted a memorandum, which was received by Additional Regional Commissioner P. Shivaraju on behalf of the Regional Commissioner Dr. G.C. Prakash.

The Congress leaders, in their memorandum said that the meeting to elect Chairpersons  of MCC Standing Committees was scheduled to take place at 10.30 am on Feb. 2. But Mayor Shivakumar did not turn up even at 12 noon, following which he abruptly postponed the election without giving any reason, which is against the law.

Pointing out that the Standing Committees had no heads for the past 14 months, they argued that this has adversely impacted  developmental and public works.

Contending that the non conduct of election is an insult to taxpayers and would also impede the MCC Budget (2023-24) presentation, the memorandum urged the Regional Commissioner to order immediate conduct of the Standing Committee election.

