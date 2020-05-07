Colonel Ashutosh Sharma SM: A terror to the terrorists

May 7, 2020

Coursemate recalls time spent with him during training at Officers Training Academy, Chennai

Mysore/Mysuru: Col. Ashutosh Sharma SM, who was killed in action in the recent Handwara Terrorists Operations, had undergone training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai and was from the 2001 batch.

Disclosing this to ‘Star of Mysore,’ Major (Retd.) Nayakanda Cariappa, his coursemate, proudly recalls the time spent with him during training. “His silent grit and affable nature to accomplish goals he had set for himself were noteworthy. We had together participated in the Inter Academy Games held at Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, as part of the Hockey team from OTA.”

Hailing from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, “he was passionate to join the Army, and had persevered to pass the Service Selection Board and don the Uniform. He was commissioned into the 19th Battalion, The Brigade of The Guards, the Regiment raised by Field Marshal K. M. Cariappa, OBE.” The Regiment consists of pan India troops and is a Mechanised Infantry Regiment.

“This was his second tenure at Rashtriya Rifles. He had proven himself to be very effective in his operations, having been awarded the Sena Medal Gallantry, twice. The second being as recent as February 2020 as Commanding Officer of 21 RR,” said Major Cariappa.

Major (Retd.) Nayakanda Cariappa

Capt. (Retd.) Malchira Aiyappa and Capt. (Retd.) Bolkaranda Kariappa, both a course junior to Colonel Ashutosh, warmly narrate the camaraderie and bonhomie they shared. “We stayed in the same barracks during our training days. He would always enquire of our well-being while ensuring we kept highest standards of discipline.”

With the UP Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath leading the way in assuring a ‘Dwar’ in his name at his hometown, a park and Government School being named after him, and a statue being proposed to be erected, the Colonel’s courage, valour and selfless service will be remembered for generations to come. The heroic Officer is survived by his elderly mother, brother, wife and a 12-year- old daughter in Jaipur, Rajasthan.