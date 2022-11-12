Colourful procession marks Kanakadasa Jayanti
November 12, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A colourful procession was taken out in city yesterday morning as part of 535th Kanakadasa Jayanti celebrations organised jointly by the District Administration, Kanakadasa Jayantotsava Samithi and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

MLC A.H. Vishwanath, who offered floral tributes to the portrait of Saint Kanakadasa, flagged off the procession from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, Palace North Gate in city.

The procession passed through K.R. Circle, New Sayyaji Rao Road, Sanskrit Patashala, Chamaraja Double Road, Narayana Shastri Road, Devaraja Urs Road, JLB Road and culminated at Kalamandira, where the stage programme was held later.

Over 1,000 people participated in the procession despite rains.

The chariot was decorated with flowers and the idol of Kanakadasa was placed inside it. Various folk troupes, including Kamsale, Puja Kunita, Dollu Kunita, Veeragaase, Gaarudiga Kunita, along with rhythmic beating of drums and tamate performed along the procession.

The main attraction was tableaux featuring freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna’s life and achievements, Chandragupta Maurya’s empire, noble queen of Maratha Empire Ahilya Bai Holkar’s achievement etc. A few open-vehicles carried portraits of Kanakadasa and Sangolli Rayanna.

