Crowds cheer as PM Modi wears Kempegowda-style Peta

November 12, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Nandan Singh, a resident of Vidyaranyapuram in Mysuru is on Cloud 9 as the unique Peta (headgear) designed by him was worn by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the latter inaugurated the 108-feet bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru yesterday.

The Peta is similar to the one that has been designed for the statue. The PM wearing the Peta was a special moment as the visuals were seen by thousands of people as they were flashed in all media and also social media.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai felicitated the PM with a shawl and put the Peta on the PM’s head as crowds at Bhuvanahalli near the Airport, where the mega event was organised, cheered on top of their voice. A silver miniature statue of Kempegowda was also presented to the PM.

Adichunchanagiri seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji had a brief chat with Modi on the significance of the Peta and told him that it was specially designed for the occasion and even the Kempegowda’s statue sports a similar Peta. The PM was seen smiling and nodding his head as the Swamiji was speaking.

Nandan used red soft silk cloth from Banaras to make the Peta and a gold-coloured peacock dollar with precious stones and white feathers were fixed at the centre to give it a special and a majestic look that was in vogue during Kempegowda’s period. The Peta was embellished with other dollar-like jewellery and white pearl strings hanging from them. Nandan took 10 days to design the Peta.