Colourful start for Kannada Meet at Nanjangud

February 29, 2020

Nanjangud: The temple town of Nanjangud, popularly called as ‘Dakshina Kashi’, wore a festive look as the 17th two-day Mysuru District Kannada Sahitya Sammelana got off to a colourful start this morning.

The event began with the Sammelana (meet) Chairman T.S. Rajappa, a folk scholar, being brought in a grand procession from Ganesha temple on Ooty Road to Srikanteshwara Kalamandira in Srikanteshwaraswamy Temple premises, the venue of the meet, at 10 am.

Rajappa was brought in a decorated silver chariot, with District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Dr.Y.D. Rajanna and Nanjangud Taluk President Mahesh Attikhane seated alongside him.

Folk artistes performing at the procession.

The procession, which was flagged off by Nanjangud MLA B. Harshavardhan, passed through the main thoroughfares of the town, including Car Street (Rathshowha Beedhi) and R.P. Road, before reaching Srikanteshwara Kalamandira. Hundreds of School children and NCC Cadets and a host of folk and cultural troupes were part of the procession.

Noted writer Tarini Chidanandagowda,who is the daughter of poet laurete Kuvempu, inaugurated the Literary festival.

Nanjangud is hosting this district-level Kannada literary event for the third time.The event, which concludes tomorrow, features talk sessions,presentations and other literary activities.

