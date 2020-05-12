Columbia Asia Hospital launches ‘Guardians of Care’ campaign

May 12, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: To express gratitude and lift up the spirits of nurses for their selfless service, Columbia Asia Hospital has launched a week-long campaign ‘Guardians of Care’ on their Facebook page. The Hospital has urged nurses to share their selfies in uniforms to let the world know and meet their ‘Guardians of Care.’

Public can also participate by posting a message, thanking and sharing their experiences on how a nurse touched their life. The hospital believes that 2020 is the year of nurses and midwives and that together should celebrate the undying spirit and effort put by the nurses especially during the extreme pandemic situation of COVID-19. Nurses are the health warriors who are standing at the forefront fighting against the situation and saving lives without the fear of catching the infection.

Dr. Upendra Shenoy, Chief of Medical Services, Columbia Asia Hospital, Mysuru said, “We want to pay tributes to the tireless work of nurses through this initiative. All the nurses are volunteering and are standing like a wall to fight the pandemic. Indeed, they are true warriors. All the heroes deserve recognition for putting themselves at risk. We thank all the forefront nurses and healthcare staff for their tremendous effort in trying to bring back normalcy in common people’s lives. We want them to know that they are treasured and appreciated not just for one day but every day for their dedication and commitment.”