COVID-19, News

Lockdown stories to go on AIR from tomorrow

May 12, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Akashavani Mysuru will be starting a new series of programme titled ‘Lockdown Kathegalu’ (Lockdown Stories) which will go on AIR from May 13.

The series feature stories related to lockdown. Public can send stories on own experience or anything that they witnessed during lockdown period with not more than 200 words.

Selected stories will be broadcast by Akashavani Mysuru at 1.20 pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Also, these stories will be uploaded to FM 100.6 Mysuru YouTube channel too.

Those interested may write stories on a white paper and send a photo copy of the same or send typed Kannada text via e-mail to: reply [email protected]

