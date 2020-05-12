Doctors, Nurses feted on completion of quarantine at KSOU
COVID-19, News

Doctors, Nurses feted on completion of quarantine at KSOU

May 12, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: As many as 14 doctors and 20 nurses, who not only went through the physical strain but also put up efforts to ensure the patient heals soon at the COVID Hospital in city and who were under home quarantine at the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) Guest House for 14 days, were honoured by KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. S. Vidyashankar and other dignitaries at KSOU premises here yesterday evening. The dignitaries showered flower petals on these Corona Warriors and expressed their gratitude to them.

Those who were honoured are Dr. Puneeth, Dr. Vinod, Dr. Anoop, Dr. Pradeep, Dr. Abhinay, Dr. Arun, Dr. Siddarth Gowdar, Dr. Sneha, Dr. Ganesh, Dr. Amrutha, Dr. Jajeel, Dr. Nishanth, Dr. Bharath, Dr. Rajeshwari and nurses Pushpalatha, Rekha, Regina, Sachitha, Sharada, Puttamani, Vasanthi, Shanthi, Shobha, Asanta Mary, Vishalakshi, A. Bhanurekha, Anitha, Shweta, Savitha, Sumathi, Umesh, Maniraju, Vasanth Kumar and Sairam.

Speaking on the occasion, Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) Dean and Director Dr. C.P. Nanjaraj said that they followed every instructions issued by the district administration and added that a request was made to KSOU VC Prof. Vidyashankar to provide the guest house for quarantining Corona Warriors and thanked the VC and staff for their support. 

MMC&RI Principal Dr. K.R. Dakshayini, HoD of Surgery Dr. Dinesh, Dr. M.S. Nanjundaswamy, Dr. Shashidhar, Dr. K.T. Chandrashekar, Dr. Rajesh, Dr. Raghuveer and others were present on the occasion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching