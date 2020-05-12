Nurses go beyond call of duty to serve patients

May 12, 2020

By Team Star of Mysore

International Nurses Day is celebrated on May 12 (today) to mark the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale (May 12, 1820 – August 13, 1910). She was also known as the ‘Lady with the Lamp’ and the ‘Angel of Crimea.’

Florence Nightingale and her team of nurses had worked round-the-clock to take care of ailing soldiers during Crimean War in 1853-1856. The efforts by Florence Nightingale-led team had reduced the death rate by two-thirds.

International Nurses Day is observed to focus on the importance of nurses and recognise their efforts. The event holds increased relevance at a time when health workers have become essential to the fight against the Novel Coronavirus disease. Every year, the International Council of Nurses comes up with a theme to honour nurses. For 2020, the theme for International Nurses Day is ‘Nursing the World to Health.’

The theme is to laud nurses around the globe and in particular those managing an unprecedented workload by treating patients with COVID-19. On this occasion, Star of Mysore spoke to some of the nurses in Mysuru to get a glimpse of what’s the cost of sacrifices they are making.

Feel proud of my husband as he is nursing COVID patients

P.S. Prema, an Assistant Nursing Supervisor at Bharath Cancer Hospital (Bharath Hospital and Institute of Oncology), Hebbal, said, “It is testing time for us. My husband Bhimarao is a staff nurse at K.R. Hospital. Our family had to undergo quarantine after he was sent on deputation to COVID-19 Hospital where he worked for a few weeks. As we are in same profession, we share our experiences. We know very well that both of us may get infected. But at the same time, we know that we are serving humanity. I feel very proud that my husband is caring for infected patients.”

At Bharath Cancer Hospital, we have not encountered any cases but we are taking necessary precautions. Compared to normal persons, cancer patients have poor immunity and hence more vulnerable to infectious diseases. In light of this, we are well prepared to handle this pandemic. We have enough PPE kits and other essentials. For those staff who are unable to work due to transportation issues or those who are living in containment zones, our hospital administration has given paid holidays,” she said. “I have a daughter (2nd std.) and a son (LKG). I really feel proud that I am a nurse,” she added.

People have realised our value

A resident of Gokulam, Vani Adarsh has been working as a Nursing Superintendent at Bharath Cancer Hospital. “From the last 15 years, I have been working here. After completing nursing diploma in Madikeri, I did B.Sc. Nursing and MBA. Till date, we have not reported Coronavirus-infected patients in our hospital, but still all incoming patients are being screened. Prevention is the most important step in defeating this disease,” she opined.

“I feel very proud to be a nurse. Patience, endurance and motherly attitude are our basic requirements. After this pandemic, people have realised our value and are appreciative of our profession which is the best gift ever to a nurse,” she feels.

No regrets for choosing this career

Chandramma works as a staff nurse in Cauvery Heart and Multispeciality Hospital, Siddhartha Layout. “Yes, it is true that nursing profession is demanding, tedious and both mentally and physically draining. Lack of staff and odd shift patterns sometimes become a challenge. This is a huge responsibility though at the end of the day, I feel proud to be a nurse because we care for others. This is a coordinated effort between doctors, nurses and patients,” Chandramma said.

“It has been nine years since I opted for this profession and not a single day am I sorry for choosing this career. We care for our patients 24×7 and act accordingly at times of emergency. Hard work, dealing with different kinds of patients with patience and dedication are important in our career,” she added.

On Coronavirus pandemic, she said, “In our hospital, for those who are working in Isolation Ward, it is mandatory to use PPE kits. We strictly follow preventive measures. Patients with respiratory issues are shifted to Isolation Wards and their throat swabs are sent to labs.” While Chandramma lives in Yaraganahalli, her husband Puttaswamy, who is also a staff nurse, works in 108 Ambulance at Bannur.

We forget our private lives at work

A resident of Kalyanagiri, M.S. Pavitra is an ICU Ward In-charge at Cauvery Heart and Multispeciality Hospital. A native of Madikeri, Pavitra has 20 years of experience. “Most of the time I have worked in ICU and Cardiology Departments. I have cared for patients who are recuperating from bypass surgery and other heart-related ailments. In addition, I have also worked in Cardiac ICU and baby wards. For nurses, service should be the first priority as there is a saying ‘Service First, Life Next’. As soon as we enter our wards, we forget our private lives. I feel proud about being a nurse,” she said.

She also added that she feels great to be nurse. “Every year, we also celebrate Nurses Day. In our Hospital, some special events such sports activities will be organised,” she added.

14 wings and 85 nurses

Smitha Chethan is serving as Nursing Superintendent at Cauvery Heart and Multispeciality Hospital. She has over 20 years of experience working as nurse and supervisor at different hospitals. “At Cauvery Hospital, there are 14 wings including Emergency, Critical Care Unit, Cardio Care Unit, Medical ICU and Labour ward. We have a team of 85 nurses working in various shifts round-the- clock. Meetings are held twice every week to review the progress of nurses and suggestions are given by senior doctors and nurses to maintain quality of service. Ideas are exchanged and issues are discussed with ample scope for improvement.”

Balancing personal life, profession is a challenge

Thirty-nine-year-old Sija Sanjay is Chief of Nursing at Columbia Asia Hospital, Mysuru-Bengaluru Ring Road junction. She has the responsibility of managing a team of 157 employees. “In my childhood, I wanted to be an aeronautical engineer but at college, I opted for the nursing instead. After completing training in Hyderabad, I started my career in Columbia Asia, Bengaluru. By the time I got an offer to work as Nursing Head in Mysuru, I was a mother of three kids. It was a testing time for me to shoulder that responsibility along with relocating cities. This was not an easy decision for any mother as such to make at that time. My husband and my family members were supportive and encouraged me to take up this huge responsibility,” said Sija.

“At present, my elder son is put up with his father in Bengaluru while my younger twin kids are with me here in Mysuru. This experience has taught and nurtured me to fine-tune the art of balancing both my professional and personal life in a phased manner,” she said.

“It is really a challenging job at least in this crisis situation. Managing this pandemic and staying one step ahead has become our new norm. All round the year, we have a number of pregnant women, neonatal with their mothers, patients with diabetes and other critical illnesses who need special attention in this pandemic. We need to efficiently plan and implement tasks to address this. It is priority now and we are taking all necessary steps with full cooperation by all other staff members. Our management team is also very proactively working on this front,” she added. “When working women come to me, I advise them on how to strike a balance between personal and professional life by citing my own example. We are here working as a team and will continue to do so.”

Service to patient and society is our motto

K.D. Deepashri is a Nursing Supervisor at Sigma Hospital, Saraswathipuram. A native of Madikeri in Kodagu, Deepashri, with 12 years of experience as a nurse, has served as the ICU in-charge and is now a Nursing Supervisor. She says that her Hospital organises functions to mark Nurses Day where the services of nurses are hailed and a few are honoured. This boosts our confidence.

Nurses have been treating the sick and lifting their spirits during the pandemic. “International Nurses Day is particularly special this year not just because we mark the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth but also because of the extraordinary work of all those who have followed her footsteps and fighting against Coronavirus,” Deepashri said.

She said that though COVID-19 patients are not treated at her Hospital, every patient is screened and the screening staff wears PPEs. A nurse is not only a person who takes care of the sick, but is also a daughter, son, mother, father, wife, husband and most importantly a human being, Deepashri added.

One virus made the world realise the value of nurses

R. Manjunatha works as Nursing Manager at Sigma Hospital. He started his career as a staff nurse in 2003 and has worked as a Nurse Educator and Principal of a Nursing College before he was appointed as a Nursing Manager.

“We were not respected in the past. Human beings did not realise the value of nurses until a virus forced them to do so,” Manjunatha said. “Nurses don’t always know what they are walking into. Sometimes it can be scary. We are trained to deal with whatever comes our way,” he said.

He opines that when necessary resources are given and precautions taken properly, there is no fear of treating any diseases including COVID-19. “A nurse should fear if he/she has no adequate knowledge and proper training,” he feels.

“We need expertise and knowledge to treat patients. I love every minute of my work. We’re definitely using more technology. Situations can change so quickly — sometimes a whole day gets rearranged, perhaps a patient’s condition deteriorates, or a patient gets discharged, or a patient might die. And it’s difficult for the staff. They also have to deal with their own family. But they’re amazing and so dedicated. I do think we are brave but we know it’s our job and it is a part of our day-to-day work. Those patients who must be seen needs to be seen,” Manjunatha said. “If one nurse is protected, that nurse will protect a thousand lives,” he added.

Clinic and academic side, both are equally challenging

Prof. M.U. Philomina is the Principal, Holdsworth Memorial College of Nursing (Mission Hospital), Mysuru. “Nursing started as an art and there was no science in it. Florence Nightingale is the one who worked to uphold Nursing profession with science and research at a time when there was no facilities,” says Prof. Philomina, who is serving in the health sector for over 20 years now.

“When we dedicate ourselves to service, we should not be self-centred. Life-saving becomes our focus. And the motto of Mission Hospital is ‘Service unto God’ and automatically after joining here, everyone becomes service-oriented,” she reveals.

“Except Maternity Department (OBG), I have worked in all wards when I was working in clinic front. At Mission Hospital, I have good job satisfaction as all are treated equally. Doctors and nurses have good co-operation,” she said.

“We sanitise ourselves at the hospital itself and only after shower we engage in other works at home. Because there is risk due to COVID, we have to take care of our homes as well,” says Prof. Philomina, a native of Mangaluru, who is married to B. Prakash, Assistant Pastor, Mysore Hope Centre. They have two sons — elder one studying Aerospace Engineering and second son is writing his second PUC exams.

“We feel happy when working with patients, we forget about anything that may affect us. We just consider UP (Universal Precautions). Earlier when we had to work with HIV cases also, we had been told to treat everyone as UP and we are taught to take precautions,” she said.

On challenges, she feels that clinic side and academic side, both are equally challenging. “At hospital we give service, at college, we must give thorough knowledge to our students. Clinical side is of physical work, during crisis like now, we have to take extra precautions. But in college, we have to keep ourselves updated,” she added.

We nurses work with empathy

Sangeeta Lakkundi is the Nursing Superintendent at Mission Hospital. In nursing profession for over 18 years now, Sangeeta feels proud. “For 15 years, I have worked bedside, now since 3 years, I am working in office. When I was working at bedside, I worked in ICU. We nurses work with empathy and give care to every patient,” she said.

“We receive all fever patients. All our nurses work in shifts. No changes in giving care to a suspected COVID patient or normal patient. Moreover, our Director Dr. Suguna Shanti is very supportive and is the backbone of Nursing Department,” Sangeeta said.

“When patients enter the gate, we provide hand sanitisers and thermal screen the patient and their relatives. If they have high temperature, we take them to fever clinic. Because of COVID we have set up fever ward where we have staff equipped with PPE kits,” she said.

A native of Hubballi, she is married to Sumanth Doddamani, who is also working at Mission Hospital as a Supervisor and has a daughter studying in 6th standard and a son, studying in LKG. “We nurses spend more time with patients and they share their problems with us. Whatever issue patients share with us, we report to the doctors. This is to ensure better health. At Mission Hospital, we have a healthy communication set up with doctors.

Serving people makes me happy

H.S. Thejaswini is a Staff Nurse at MRC Eye Hospital, Siddartha Layout. “I always wanted to serve people. Hence, chose this field,” said Thejaswini who is serving since the past 10 years. Appreciating the MRC Eye Hospital environment, she says doctors and nurses have good co-ordination. “We are professional at work and at the same time we are like members of the same family. In fact, we spend more time in the hospital.”

“Our Hospital remained closed during lockdown. We were worried about patients. As surgery patients had follow up visits and due to lockdown, they were put into trouble. Though at home, we made sure that we guided whoever reached us over phone,” she reveals.

From last week, we are back to work and now we work for half day. Patients are coming now to hospital so we are happy to serve them and we are taking all necessary precautions. “When I go home, we make sure that I take shower before getting into household work. I have a little daughter (first standard), so I need to be more careful,” said Thejaswini who is married to Manjunath Punjar and resides at Vijayanagar.