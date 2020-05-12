International Nurses Day Celebrated in Mysuru

May 12, 2020

Candle-lighting, cake-cutting, felicitation at City Hospitals

Online event at Government College of Nursing

Mysore/Mysuru: Nurses have been the stars for COVID-19 pandemic across the globe for their exemplary courage, dedication and perseverance. The theme of International Nurses Day-2020 is ‘Nurses: A Voice to Lead – Nursing the World to Health.’

Today, May 12, is International Nurses Day, celebrating the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale — the ‘Lady with the Lamp’. The day is celebrated to acknowledge the enormous role of nurses in safeguarding human health. This year, they are tirelessly involved in the care of COVID-19 patients and are focused on prioritising infection prevention and control among patients, attenders and healthcare providers across all the units within a hospital.

In Mysuru, candle-lighting, cutting of cakes and felicitation to nurses marked International Nurses Day at various hospitals and nursing colleges. The Nursing Department of JSS Hospital celebrated Nurses Day in a simple manner by offering floral tributes to the portrait of Florence Nightingale at the Department.

Though the day is celebrated in a grand manner every year by the Nursing Department in association with JSS School of Nursing and College of Nursing, the celebration was simple this year due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Hospital’s Chief of Nursing Services Janet Mathias and others were present.

Nurses Day was celebrated at K.R. Hospital by lighting candles at the entrance of the Hospital by the doctors and nurses. Speaking on the occasion, K.R. Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. B.L. Nanjundaswamy praised nurses for their selfless service.

Nursing Superintendent P.K. Leelavathi, District Nurses Association General Secretary Pushpavathi, Lions Club of Vaidyas President Dr. Manjunath, Lions District Service Activities Co-ordinator T.L. Ravindranath and others were present.

At the Government College of Nursing in Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) premises, the event was celebrated online and students witnessed the entire programme through digital platforms.

The celebration was inaugurated by MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. C.P. Nanjaraj. MMC&RI Principal Dr. K.R. Dakshayini, Government College of Nursing Principal Dr. K.P. Dakshayini, Assistant Professor of Department of Anatomy Dr. K.T. Chandrashekar, Chief Librarian V. Chikkamath and others were present.

Columbia Asia Hospital on Mysuru-Bengaluru Road celebrated the day by honouring nurses and giving them gifts. The dignitaries present hailed the services rendered by the nursing fraternity for their 24×7 service to promote health and to commemorate the valuable contribution to the society.

Chief of Medical Services Dr. Upendra Shenoy, General Manager Col. Rahul Tewari, Chief of Nursing Services Sija Sanjay, Consultant Urologist Dr. Dinesh Kumar and others were present.

Cauvery Heart and Multispeciality Hospital celebrated Nurses Day by lighting candles and cutting a cake. Speaking after paying floral tributes to the portrait of Florence Nightingale, Hospital Chairman Dr. G.R. Chandrashekar said that nursing was a noble profession and the profession is very important as it is the nurses who treat patients closely.

Nursing Supervisor Smitha Chetan said that the day is being celebrated in a simple manner by cutting a cake due to COVID-19 pandemic. The staff of the hospital is working with the motto of providing good health to all and precautionary measures are taken.

Hospital’s Managing Director Dr. Sarala Chandrashekar, Facility Manager Sandeep Patel, Dr. Vaidyanathan, Dr. B.N. Rajeev and others were present.