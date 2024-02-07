COMED-K exam on May 12
COMED-K exam on May 12

February 7, 2024

Bengaluru: COMED-K online exam for admission to private engineering colleges in Karnataka will be held on May 12 for which registration has begun.

COMED-K UG-CET is a common entrance test held at the National-level for admission to around 190 unaided private engineering colleges in Karnataka. The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMED-K) conducts the UG-CET.

The exam, in online mode, will be held in over 400 centres in about 200 cities of the country on May 12. The eligible students can register in the websites www.comedk.org or www.unigauge.com, before Apr. 5, according to COMED-K Executive Secretary Kumar.

