Seminar on communication begins at St. Philomena’s College

February 7, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A two-day international seminar on “Communication for Social Change” began at St. Philomena’s College, Mysuru, this morning.

The PG Department of Research and Studies in Journalism and Mass Communication, PG Department of Research and Studies in Social Work and PG Department of Economics, St. Philomena’s College, have jointly organised the seminar.

Prof. Srinivas Melkote, Professor Emeritus at School of Media and Communication, Bowling Green State University, Ohio, USA, who delivered the keynote address, was the resource person.

The seminar includes a range of topics, with focus on “The Role of Media and Communication in Development & Social Change,” on the opening day.

On the second day (Feb. 8), the focus will be on the topic “Epistemologies of Qualitative and Quantitative Research for Inclusive Development.”

Principal Dr. Ravi J. D. Saldanha presided. Rev. Dr. Bernard Prakash Barnis, Rector, Prof. Othbert Pinto, Director of PG and Research Centre and others were present

The seminar provides a unique platform for scholars, researchers, practitioners and students from various disciplines to engage in enriching discussions, exchange experiences and explore innovative strategies for leveraging communication for social transformation.

The hybrid format of the event accommodates both in-person and virtual participation, ensuring accessibility and fostering broader engagement and knowledge dissemination.

More than 300 participants from different parts of the country and world are attending the seminar, according to Dr. M.K. Venugopal Gowda, HoD and Assistant Professor, PG Department of Research and Studies in Journalism and Mass Communication.