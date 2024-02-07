Free mass marriage to mark Puneeth Rajkumar’s birth anniversary
Free mass marriage to mark Puneeth Rajkumar’s birth anniversary

February 7, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘Saptapadi,’ a free mass marriage event has been organised on March 17 to commemorate the birth anniversary of film actor late Puneeth Rajkumar.

Addressing a press conference at Patrakartara Bhavan in the city on Monday, President of Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar Samaja Seva Samiti N. Raju said that the free mass marriage event will be organised at Dasara Exhibition premises in Mysuru.

The Samiti will give a saree, mangalya and toe rings to the participating brides and a shirt, dhoti and shalya to the bridegrooms,” said Raju. Samiti General Secretary N. Manjunath was present at the press meet.

For more information and registration, call Manjunath on Mob: 94825-45878 or Satish on Mob: 99458-88809 or Shivaraj on Mob: 80500-64986.

