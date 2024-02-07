JSS College student bags first prize in District-level essay contest

February 7, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Kusumabai, a third year degree student of JSS College of Arts, Commerce and Science on Ooty Road in city won the first prize in the District-level essay contest organised by Department of Information and Public Relations, Mysuru, as part of Gandhi Jayanthi.

She received the cash prize of Rs.11,000 from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the latter’s Home Office ‘Krishna’ in Bengaluru recently. Her essay also won the third place in the State-level contest.

Information and Public Relations Department Secretary K.V. Trilokchandra, Commissioner Hemanth Nimbalkar, Joint Director Manjunath Dollin and others were present.