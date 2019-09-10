Conference on Science Communication in Kannada on Sept.20, 21

The Mysuru based CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute and Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement along with Vigyan Prasar, New Delhi are organising a two-day conference in Mysuru on “Science Communication in Kannada: Past, Present and the Road Ahead” during September 20-21, 2019. The conference plans to bring together Governmental, non-governmental organisations, individuals, media personnel and publishers together to discuss the issues concerning science communication in Kannada. Participation is free, but limited. Those interested to participate may register online at http://bit.ly/2kp5pF7. Registration closes on Sept. 15 and selected participants will be intimated by email or phone by Sept. 18. Contact Sri Sharma at 9886640328 or email [email protected]
In Briefs
