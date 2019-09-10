In Briefs

Conference on Science Communication in Kannada on Sept.20, 21

September 10, 2019

The Mysuru based CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute and Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement along with Vigyan Prasar, New Delhi are organising a two-day conference in Mysuru on “Science Communication in Kannada: Past, Present and the Road Ahead” during September 20-21, 2019.   The conference plans to bring together Governmental, non-governmental organisations, individuals, media personnel and publishers together to discuss the issues concerning science communication in Kannada.  Participation is free, but limited.  Those interested to participate may register online at http://bit.ly/2kp5pF7. Registration closes on Sept. 15 and selected participants will be intimated by email or phone by Sept. 18. Contact Sri Sharma at 9886640328 or email [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
Recent News
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching