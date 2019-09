Power disruption tomorrow

September 10, 2019

Owing to emergency maintenance works power supply will be disrupted tomorrow (Sept.11) between 10 am and 5 pm in the following areas:

Kalamandira Power Distribution Centre: Saraswathipuram 1st to 16th Main, New Kanthraj Urs Road, K.G. Koppal Main Road, University Quarters, Muslim Hostel, Vishwamanava Double Road, Murugan Medicals to Kukkarahalli Lake Road, Paduvarahalli, DC Residency, Regional Commissioner Office, CFTRI Campus, Valmiki Road, Judge Quarters, Vontikoppal, Hunsur Main Road, Vaghdevi Nagar, JC College surrounding areas, Chamaraja Mohalla, Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Office, Law Court, Urs Road, DC’s Office, Maharaja’s and Yuvaraja’s College, Shivarampet, Dewan’s Road, Dhanvantri Road, J.K. Grounds, Metropole, JLB Road and surrounding areas.

Bogadi Power Distribution Centre: Janatanagar, Bogadi 2nd Stage, North-South Gangothri Campus, Gangothri Quarters, Dasanakoppal, Marattikytanahalli Kergalli, Roopanagar, Deepanagar, Bogadi Village, Vijayanagar 3rd and 4th stage, Hinkal, Vijayashreepura, Sudha Layout, Railway Layout, SBM Layout, Vaghdevi Nagar, CFTRI Layout, University and surrounding areas.

Mysuru South Power Distribution Centre: Srirampura 2nd Stage, Ramabainagar, Mahadevapura, Jayanagar, Parasayyanahudi, Shivapura, Kuvempunagar K-Block, Apollo BGS Hospitals, Gurur, Kalalawadi, Kotehundi, Yadahalli, Rayanakere, Saraswathipuram 1st Main Road to 6th Main Road, K.G. Koppal and surrounding areas.

Yelwal Power Distribution Centre: Yelwal, Hale Kamanakoppal, Maidanahalli, Megalapura, Bhadregowdanakoppal, Chikkegowdanakoppal, Hosakote, Sarakatte, Yachegowdanahalli, Dadakanahalli, Ramenahalli, Yedahalli, Kallur, Naganahalli, Gungral Chatra, Chatrada Koppal, Ratnahalli, Veerappana Koppal and surrounding areas.