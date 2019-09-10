UPASI Annual Conference at Coonoor on Sept.14

September 10, 2019

The 126th Annual Conference of The United Planters’ Association of Southern India (UPASI) will be held at 10 am on Sept.14 (Saturday) at UPASI, Coonoor. Prof. Ramesh Chand, Member, National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog, will be the chief guest. Preceding the main Conference there will be a full-day Session on Commodities on Sept. 13 (Friday). On the forenoon of the day, there will be a Session on Commodities and in the afternoon the Commodity Outlook Session for Representatives of the Tea, Coffee, Rubber and Spices Boards. As in the past, UPASI Industrial Exhibition will be held coinciding with the Conference which provides a perfect platform to exhibit the technological and scientific advancements in the Plantation Sector, acording to a press release from A.E. Joseph, President-UPASI.