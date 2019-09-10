In Briefs

Open Chess Tourney in city on Sept.15

September 10, 2019

The Deepa Dance and Yoga Institute jointly with Santhosh Chess  Academy, under the aegis of the Mysore District Chess Association (MDCA), will be conducting a Open Chess Tournament on Sept.15 at Deepa Dance and Yoga Institute premises on New Kantharaja Urs Road, Sharadadevi Nagar Circle, Mysuru. Events will be conducted for U-7, U-10, U-13 (boys & girls) and in Open section. Entry fee is Rs.300.  Open section will have cash prizes and category winners will get trophies. Last date for entries is Sept.14.  For details, contact Arjun on Mob: 90195-50010 or Ravindra on Mob: 86181-01368.

