Confusion over party leadership in Chamundeshwari Assembly segment will end soon: Nikhil Kumaraswamy

March 31, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that the confusions over the party leadership in Chamundeshwari Assembly segment of the city that has arose since the past couple of years would end soon, State JD(S) Youth Wing President Nikhil Kumaraswamy said that the party top brass will decide on the party’s choice for the seat in the Assembly polls.

Addressing the party’s youth convention at a Community Hall in Hootagalli here on Tuesday, Nikhil, son of former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, said that the party leaders need not feel that they are alone. Asserting that the State leadership will be with the party leaders of Chamundeshwari Assembly segment, he said that anything may happen in politics any time. Noting that State politics may witness many twists and turns in the coming days, he appealed the party workers to stay calm and wait for good days to come.

Maintaining that he has decided not to talk personally about anyone, he appealed the party workers to do the same.

Referring to his contest in the Assembly polls, Nikhil said that it is not important from which Constituency he would contest. The party leaders and workers must strive hard to ensure that the candidate fielded by the party in every Assembly segment, wins the polls.

Accusing the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress of engaging in vote bank politics, he also charged them of dividing the society on caste and communal lines. Asserting that the JD(S) was engaged in issue-based politics, he termed the party as a party of farmers and all Kannadigas.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress party’s just concluded Mekedatu Pada- yatra, Nikhil said that the JD(S) would launch its ‘Jaladhaare’ march on Apr. 9 in order to press for speedy implementation of all drinking water schemes in the State.

The party workers demanded that Nikhil contest from Chamundeshwari, to which the youth leader said he was here to end confusions in the Assembly segment and to gear up the party functionaries ahead of the Assembly polls, which are due in a year.

Sandeep Siddegowda took charge as the new JD(S) Youth Wing President of Chamundeshwari Assembly segment on the occasion.

JD(S) District President Narasimhamurthy, leaders Kempanayaka, Beerihundi Basavanna, Gangadhargowda, S. Siddegwoda, Madegowda, M.J. Ravikumar, Somashekar, Rajeshwari Somu, Corporators S.B.M. Manju, M.S. Shobha, Prema Shankaregowda and a host of other leaders were present.