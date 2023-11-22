Congress celebrates birth anniversary of former PM Indira Gandhi
Congress celebrates birth anniversary of former PM Indira Gandhi

November 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The 106th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was celebrated at the Congress Bhavan here on Nov. 19, by the City and District units of Congress party.

Sexual minority activist Pranati Prakash, model farmer Vasantakumari, Dr. Ratnamma of Soliga community, civic worker Narasamma, award winning nurse Nandini and ASHA worker Mahadevamma jointly  inaugurated the birth anniversary celebrations.

Kannada professor and thinker Prof. K.N. Lolakshi, who spoke on ‘Indira India Rajakeeya Savalugalu’ said “When Indira Gandhi assumed power, India was not a prosperous country and was reeling under poverty. Britishers had looted our country and emptied our wealth and India was a male dominated country and conservationists  didn’t want her to become the  PM. Indira Gandhi faced all this with courage, became the PM and liberated India from hunger and implemented programmes to free the country from poverty,” she explained.

Stating that Indira Gandhi implemented many revolutionary reforms in the male dominated society of our country, Prof. Lolakshi said “Indira Gandhi made India recognisable by providing a strong administration.

“Indira Gandhi still remains in the heart of Indians even today as a non-political, secular and non-partisan leader,” concluded Prof. Lolakshi.

Mysuru District Rural Congress Committee President Dr.B.J. Vijaykumar, City Congress President R. Murthy, former ZP President K. Marigowda, party leaders Shivanna, Eshwar Chakkadi, former Mayor Pushpalatha Chikkanna and others were present.

