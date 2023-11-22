Youth’s suicide fearing Police action: SP suspends two Cops

November 22, 2023

Nanjangud: Mysuru Superintendent of Police (SP) Seema Latkar has suspended two Police staff of Biligere Police Station following the suicide of a youth fearing Police action.

Those suspended are Biligere Head Constable Nanjesh and Constable Prasanna Kumar.

The SP issued the suspension orders charging them with dereliction of duty.

On Nov. 12, Biligere Sub-Inspector had brought two accused to the Police Station for enquiry. When the Sub-Inspector went out of the Police Station to take custody of another accused, he had given charge of the two accused to the Head Constable and the Constable.

Out of the two accused, one of the accused Kiran Kumar of Nagarle village managed to escape from the Police Station and later, fearing Police action, set himself ablaze and sustained serious burn injuries. He was rushed to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru where he succumbed to burns on Nov. 13.

Holding the Head Constable and the Constable responsible for Kiran Kumar to escape from the Police Station, the SP has suspended the two Police staff for dereliction of duty.