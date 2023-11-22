Assault on mobile phone shop owner: Rowdy-sheeter arrested, released on station bail

November 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A rowdy-sheeter, who barged into a mobile phone shop, created ruckus and allegedly assaulted the shop owner, was arrested by Devaraja Police, who later released him on station bail.

The rowdy-sheeter, who was arrested and later released, has been identified as Newal Ashok, who is the General Secretary of Mysuru City Youth Congress and son of Congress leader M.K. Ashok. A rowdy-sheeter file has been opened against him at KR Police Station.

On Sunday, Newal Ashok, who barged into the mobile phone shop near Jaganmohan Palace, reportedly created ruckus, head-butted the shop owner and had assaulted him brutally, following which the shop owner lodged a complaint at Devaraja Police Station.

Devaraja Police, who registered a case, arrested Newal Ashok and later released him on station bail with a condition that he (Newal Ashok) come to the Police Station daily and sign the register.

Newal Ashok, who has political background, was involved in many cases in the past and a rowdy-sheeter file was opened in KR Police Station.

Police said that Newal Ashok was warned many times during his arrests in various cases earlier, but he did not mend his ways and continued criminal activities.

Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh said that Newal’s father M.K. Ashok is also a rowdy-sheeter.