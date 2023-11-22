Electrocution of woman, infant in Bengaluru: NHRC seeks report by six weeks

November 22, 2023

Five BESCOM employees suspended

Bengaluru: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken action following the tragic death of 23-year-old Soundarya and her infant daughter Leela, who were electrocuted after coming in contact with a live 11KV wire that had fallen on the footpath at Hope Farm in Bengaluru.

The NHRC issued notices to the Karnataka Government, expressing concern over the violation of human rights and attributing the incident to the negligence of the electricity department in Bengaluru. The Commission has called for a detailed report on the matter within six weeks, directing notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) of Karnataka.

In response to the incident, Karnataka Energy Minister K.J. George ordered the suspension of five officials of the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) for negligence, while issuing show-cause notices to two senior officials.

The tragic event occurred when the mother-daughter duo stepped on an unattended live electricity wire on the footpath in Bengaluru’s Hope Farm area, resulting in their untimely death.

George announced the formation of four teams to investigate the case, aiming to eliminate bias and prevent similar tragedies in the future. The teams include representatives from BESCOM, the Police, the State Electricity Department and an independent body of experts headed by S. Sumanth, a retired Director (technical) of the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). The comprehensive investigation will cover all angles, including technical aspects.

While the Police conduct a criminal probe, BESCOM’s internal team, comprising experts, will delve into the root cause of the incident. George emphasised the accountability of those responsible and assured that action would be taken.

Additionally, he pledged to address safety concerns, stating that within 15 days, telecom companies must relocate overhead wires to designated ducts on roads. Failure to comply will result in the electricity department taking necessary action to ensure public safety.