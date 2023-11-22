Gandhiji’s Swachh Bharat dream reflects in Viksit Bharat Yatra

November 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is creating awareness about the various programmes being implemented for the development of all citizens and particularly tribals,” opined Union Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi.

She was speaking after inaugurating a programme organised by the Mysuru region of Canara Bank in connection with the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Neralakuppe Government High School premises, Hanagod Hobli, Hunsur taluk on Nov.20.

Stating that the Yatra is creating awareness among the citizens of the country by giving information about many pro-people programmes of the Union Government like Swachh Bharat, Ujwala Scheme, Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana among others, the Minister said that to mark the World Toilet Day, crores of toilets have been built across the country with the special concern of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

The Central Government has implemented many special programmes for the welfare of women including ASHA workers and members of Self-Help Groups. Tribals are suffering from Sickle Cell disease which causes anaemia and Union Health Department has successfully launched a special programme to tackle this menace, concluded Union Minister Lekhi.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, who also spoke at the programme, said that “Open Defecation Free India is the aim of PM Modi and Swachh Bharat is a flagship programme of the Union Government. Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is disseminating information about the various programmes of the Central Government which included free rice to the poor, free LPG cylinders under Ujwala Scheme, health insurance scheme etc. Also steps will be taken to provide marketing facilities to the unauthorised tobacco growers of the region.”

A calendar of the year 2024 and a booklet about the pro-people programmes of the Central Government and certificates for PM Jansuraksha Yojana beneficiaries, Kisan Credit Card and Ujwala LPG cylinders were distributed to the beneficiaries during the event. A demonstration on sprinkling urea was conducted by the Department of Fertilisers on the occasion.

Neralakuppe Gram Panchayat President Geeta Suresh, Vice-President Rukmini Suresh, SBI’s Dy. General Manager Rajasekhar Raghavan, Canara Bank DGM Ramesh, Canara Bank Regional Manager P.S.Umesh, Lead District Manager V.N. Nagesh and others were present.