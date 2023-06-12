Congress Government has fulfilled its pre-poll promises: Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa

June 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Speaking to press persons ahead of the meeting at Government Guest House today, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa said that the Congress Government had taken the first step in the implementation of the Congress party’s five pre-poll promises with the launching of ‘Shakti’ scheme which allows free travel for women in public transport buses yesterday.

Pointing out that an estimated 51 lakh people of the State are inter-State travellers, he said that the free bus travel for women would cost the Government Rs. 4,050 crore annually. Maintaining that the ‘Shakti’ scheme is highly beneficial for women, he said that women who save money on bus fares, can now spend it for other useful purposes.

Asserting that the Congress is committed to women empowerment and welfare and the introduction of women centric schemes is a step in this direction, he contended that these schemes are not vote bank politics, but a welfare measure for real.

Accusing the Opposition parties of targeting the Government over freebies, Dr. Mahadevappa said that beneficiary women have given no room for Opposition parties to target the Congress Government, as they are pleased with the Government’s schemes.

The Opposition BJP cannot suppress the truth and spread its lies and false narratives regarding the promptness and fairness of the Congress Government, he added.

He further said that the ‘Shakti’ scheme was introduced without taking private buses and autos into consideration, he contended that the scheme would pose no problem for local travellers.

Referring to issues concerning student scholarship, Dr. Mahadevappa said that he has directed the officials to not to deny students their scholarship under the pretext of non-admission in educational institutions.

Replying to a question on drinking water problem, Dr. Mahadevappa said there is no shortage of drinking water. Noting that he has sought inputs on the availability of drinking water, he said that the Government will ensure that there would be no water crisis.