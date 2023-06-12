GP Member dies in bus-car collision near Hunsur
News

Hunsur: A Gram Panchayat (GP) Member was killed on-the-spot while his mother and wife sustained serious injuries, in a collision between a KSRTC bus and the car near Madhugiri Koppal on National Highway (NH)-275 close to Bannikuppe in the taluk yesterday evening.

The deceased is Bhaskar (42), a resident of Nilavagilu village in the taluk, who was Tattekere GP Member. His wife Ramya has sustained injuries on her head and neck while his mother Savithramma has suffered serious injuries and both have been admitted to a hospital in Mysuru. Luckily, Bhaskar’s two children have escaped unhurt.

Yesterday, Bhaskar, along with his mother, wife and two children had gone to attend a function at Bilikere Hosuru Maramma Temple in their car (KA-12-Z-3089) and were on their way back to their village.

When they were proceeding on NH-275, a KSRTC bus which was proceeding towards Mysuru rammed into the car near Madhugiri Koppal village, killing Bhaskar on-the-spot and injuring his mother and wife.

Bilikere Sub-Inspector Chinnaswamy, who has registered a case, is investigating.

