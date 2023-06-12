MLA must instruct MCC to be people-friendly: Residents
June 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A group of residents from Devaraja Mohalla staged a protest yesterday condemning the MCC’s pay and park proposal on city roads. Terming the decision ‘unscientific’, the residents staged a demonstration on D. Devaraj Urs Road.

Former Corporator Nagabhushan said that the MCC has decided on the proposal in a hurried manner without taking the residents into confidence. The decision will be a burden for Mysureans and the MCC must drop the decision immediately, he said.

He alleged that the MCC has ratified the decision without the permission of the MLA who is unaware of the development. “Residents of Lashkar Mohalla and Devaraja Mohalla will be seriously affected and the MCC has not taken the decision in public interest. Rather, the civic body has decided to favour the shop-keepers,” Nagabhushan said.

If the pay and park system is introduced on Devaraj Urs Road, vehicle users will enter the lanes and by-lanes of Devaraja Mohalla and Lashkar Mohalla to park their vehicles in order to avoid paying the parking fee. They will park in front of houses and it will be a herculean task for the residents to move around with vehicles parked in front of their houses, the former Corporator reasoned.

He urged Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda to direct the MCC not to take anti-people decisions. “The MLA must instruct the MCC to take people-friendly decisions instead of favouring just a section of the people by being unpopular to a large section,” he added.

Mathrubhumi Hitharakshana Samithi President Vinay Kumar, Gururaja Shetty, S.N. Rajesh, Ravichandra, Nithin, Hrithik Gowda, Kumar, Manju, Raju and others were present.    

