Congress has given seven tickets to Bhovi community: Siddharamaiah
Elections 2018, News

Congress has given seven tickets to Bhovi community: Siddharamaiah

Caption: Chief Minister Siddharamaiah is seen addressing Bhovi community leaders and party workers at Lingambudhi Palya yesterday.

Mysuru:  Asserting that the Congress has given seven tickets to Bhovi Community candidates in keeping with its push for social justice, Chief Minster Siddharamaiah has appealed the people to vote for the Congress.

Addressing Bhovi community leaders and party workers yesterday at Lingambudhi Palya coming under Chamundeshwari constituency from where he is contesting, Siddharamaiah said that Lingambudhi Palya was like his home village.

Recalling that Lingambudhi Palya had been supporting him since he first contested in 1983, the CM highlighted the Congress Government’s measures for the upliftment of the poor and other weaker sections of the society.

He said it was the Congress Government which set up the Bhovi Development Corporation.

Expressing confidence that all the seven Bhovi community candidates fielded by the Congress would win the polls, he exhorted Bhovi community members to vote for the Congress in the better interest of the community.

Bhovi Development Corporation Chairman Seetharam said that it was Siddharamaiah who took the  initiative for celebrating Siddharameshwara Jayanti.

Explaining the measures taken by the Corporation for the welfare of the community, he maintained that the community would stand by Congress party.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, MP R. Dhruvanarayan, former MP C.H. Vijayashankar, MLC R. Dharmasena, District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar  and others were present during the programme.

 

April 17, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Ticket losers protest in front of CM’s house
BJP fields Harshavardhan from N’gud, B. Siddaraju from H.D. Kote and Prof. Mallikarjunappa from Ch’nagar
Brijesh Kalappa questions why he was denied ticket

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending

ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching