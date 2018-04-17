Congress has given seven tickets to Bhovi community: Siddharamaiah

Caption: Chief Minister Siddharamaiah is seen addressing Bhovi community leaders and party workers at Lingambudhi Palya yesterday.

Mysuru: Asserting that the Congress has given seven tickets to Bhovi Community candidates in keeping with its push for social justice, Chief Minster Siddharamaiah has appealed the people to vote for the Congress.

Addressing Bhovi community leaders and party workers yesterday at Lingambudhi Palya coming under Chamundeshwari constituency from where he is contesting, Siddharamaiah said that Lingambudhi Palya was like his home village.

Recalling that Lingambudhi Palya had been supporting him since he first contested in 1983, the CM highlighted the Congress Government’s measures for the upliftment of the poor and other weaker sections of the society.

He said it was the Congress Government which set up the Bhovi Development Corporation.

Expressing confidence that all the seven Bhovi community candidates fielded by the Congress would win the polls, he exhorted Bhovi community members to vote for the Congress in the better interest of the community.

Bhovi Development Corporation Chairman Seetharam said that it was Siddharamaiah who took the initiative for celebrating Siddharameshwara Jayanti.

Explaining the measures taken by the Corporation for the welfare of the community, he maintained that the community would stand by Congress party.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, MP R. Dhruvanarayan, former MP C.H. Vijayashankar, MLC R. Dharmasena, District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar and others were present during the programme.