Congress’ Janandolana Rally in city tomorrow: Traffic diverted, restricted

August 8, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: On account of Congress’ Janandolana Public Rally (Convention) at Maharaja’s College Grounds in the city tomorrow (Aug. 9) at 11 am, the Police have made traffic diversions, alternative routes and also vehicle parking arrangements, from 8 am to 6 pm.

Following the recommendations of ACP (Traffic), anticipating a large number of people expected to turn up from various parts of the State, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar has issued notifications, surrounding the venue of the mega convention.

Bus routes

From Hunsur side: The buses coming from Madikeri, Hunsur and Hassan routes on Hunsur Road towards KSRTC Sub-urban Bus Stand, should take left turn at Hinkal Flyover Junction, right turn at Hotel Royal Inn Junction and proceed towards KRS Road, V.V. Puram Circle and Akashvani Circle, take right turn at Dasappa Circle and proceed towards Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa (Metropole) Circle, MUDA Circle and turn left towards Ramavilas Road, right turn at Banumaiah’s College Junction, left turn at B. Rachaiah Circle and proceed towards Purandara Road, Kusti Akhada Junction (near Kote Maramma Temple) and Hardinge Circle to reach Sub-urban Bus Stand.

From KSRTC Sub-urban Bus Stand to Hunsur Road: The buses going towards Hunsur Road from KSRTC Sub-urban Bus Stand should turn left towards Irwin Road, proceed towards Nehru Circle, Ayurveda Hospital Circle, Railway Station Circle, Dasappa Circle and take right turn towards KRS Road and proceed towards V.V. Puram Circle, Hotel Royal Inn Junction, turn left on Outer Ring Road, proceed towards Hinkal Flyover Junction and turn right towards Hunsur Road to proceed further.

From Sub-urban Bus Stand towards Bengaluru Road: The buses going towards Bengaluru Road from KSRTC Sub-urban Bus Stand should turn left towards Five Light Circle and proceed towards Dr. Rajkumar Circle, Tipu Circle and turn right at Dandina Maramma Temple Junction to proceed towards Kempegowda Junction (Manipal Hospital) and vice versa.

Traffic restrictions

The vehicular traffic involving public vehicles and also parking has been prohibited on either side of the following roads:

From Old Deputy Commissioner’s Office Arch Gate Junction to Krishnaraja Boulevard.

From St. Joseph’s School Junction towards Hotel Metropole Junction, Hunsur Road.

From Ramaswamy Circle to Fire Brigade Junction in Saraswathipuram.

From MUDA Junction to Vishwamanava Double Road (VMD) Junction.

From Rotary School Junction to Krishnaraja Boulevard.

JLB Road Junction to Krishnaraja Boulevard Junction.

Kalamandira Junction to Railway Gate Junction.

Dr. Padma Circle to Chandramouleshwara Temple Junction in Saraswathipuram.

Ramyaa Hotel Junction to Aralikatte Junction in Kukkarahalli village on Swimming Pool Road.

Saraswathipuram 5th Cross Junction (near TTL College) to Bake Point Junction.

Vijaya Bank Circle to VMD Junction.

However, traffic restrictions will not be applicable for vehicles irrespective of KSRTC buses, private buses and other vehicles coming to convention.

Alternative routes

The vehicles coming from Hassan, Madikeri and Hunsur to the city should take right turn towards Chaduranga Road (via SJCE Road).

The vehicles from Hassan, Madikeri and Hunsur to city should take left turn at St. Joseph’s School Junction and proceed further towards Temple Road, B.C. Lingaiah (Vontikoppal) Circle and KRS Road.

Vehicles coming from Hassan, Madikeri and Hunsur to the city should take left turn at Paduvarahalli Circle and proceed further towards Mathrumandali Circle.

Those coming from Chamaraja Double Road should proceed further via RTO Circle.

Vehicles moving from JLB Road towards Hunsur Road should pass via Dasappa Circle (near Railway Station), KRS Road and V.V. Puram Circle.

Parking arrangements for convention vehicles

The buses ferrying people for Janandolana Convention should be parked at Village Hostel and Gowtham Hostel Grounds, Mahabodhi School Grounds, J.K. Grounds, Dasara Exhibition Grounds, Doddakere Maidan, University of Mysore premises and Scouts & Guides Grounds.

The cars should be parked at the parking venues-1 and 2 on VIP Road (in front of Maharaja’s College Grounds), Maharaja’s College Centenary Hall premises, Hockey Grounds (VIP parking), Football Grounds, Pavilion, behind old DC’s Office, University Fine Arts College (for tempos), Maharaja’s Junior College, Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry premises, Ambedkar Bhavan parking area, Marimallappa’s College premises, Maharani’s College premises (inside and outside), Oval Grounds, Yuvaraja’s College Grounds, Fire Brigade Grounds, Green Heritage parking, Geetha Road, Airlines Hotel Road, Narasaraja Road, Town Hall parking lot, Hardwicke School Grounds, Kukkarahalli Lake Road, Kalamandira premises, Jaladarshini Guest House premises, UoM parking lot, Officers Club premises (inside and outside), Congress Bhavan and Kabballi Hostel parking lot.

Two-wheelers should be parked at Maharaja’s Degree College premises, Maharaja’s and Yuvaraja’s College, Maharaja’s College Hostel, left side of old DC’s Office, behind old DC’s Office, Oval Grounds, NCC Canteen Road, Basketball Grounds (next to Oval Grounds), Institution of Engineers India (IEI) premises, PWD Grounds and Sainik Bhavan Road.

Same restrictions on Aug. 10 too

According to a top Police Officer, the traffic diversions, alternative routes and parking arrangements will almost be the same, for the valedictory of Mysuru Chalo, organised by BJP-JD(S) party on Aug. 10 at the same venue the city.