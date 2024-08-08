MUDA allots Rs. 4 crore site for just Rs. 3.3 lakh !

August 8, 2024

Issues sale deed, full ownership of 50×80 ft. site facing Ring Road in Hanchya-Sathagalli

Mysore/Mysuru: In a blatant act of obvious venal official misconduct, officials from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) have attracted national attention for their large-scale irregularities and corruption, allotting thousands of sites on a dubious 50:50 basis.

In the latest instance of high-handedness and favouritism, it has been revealed that MUDA officials granted a prime site at Hanchya-Sathagalli ‘B’ Layout, measuring 50×80 ft, to an individual for just Rs. 3,03,000 — far below its actual market value of around Rs. 4 crore.

This site, located near a corner site facing the Outer Ring Road, was allocated to M.N. Nandeesh, son of N. Nagaraju and a resident of Moksha Marga, 10th Cross, Siddarthanagar, Mysuru, on May 16, 2024.

Just 6 days after allotment site was registered

The sale deed of the site numbered 36 and measuring 24 metres East-West and 15 mts North-South (totalling 360 square metres) was registered at the Additional District Registrar’s Office at MUDA building on May 22, 2024 and the sale deed was issued to the purchaser the same day.

The site allocated to Nandeesh on May 16, 2024, the sale deed was registered just six days later, on May 22. According to The Karnataka Urban Development Authorities

(Allotment Of Sites/Civic Amenity Sites) Rules, 1991, allotting a site worth approximately Rs. 4 crore for just Rs. 3,03,000 in cash is illegal. This case starkly illustrates how MUDA officials acted unlawfully to benefit a private individual.

Full ownership

The site, measuring 50×80 ft and suitable for commercial use along the Outer Ring Road, has been allotted with full ownership rights. The sale deed grants the buyer complete autonomy, enjoyment and possession, free from all encumbrances, legal disputes, taxes and claims, as specified in the deed.

Site details

This particular site numbered 36 (allocated to Nandeesh) in the Hanchya-Sathagalli B Layout or Block area (near the Visvesvaraya Technological University), is next to site number 35 and site numbers 40 and 39 to the east, the Ring Road to the west and No. 37 to the north. There is a nine-metre service road running parallel to the Ring Road.

At the time of registration, witnesses S. Lakshmidevi, a resident of Panchamantra Road in Kuvempunagar (LIG 112), and H.K. Mahesh of Hanchya village signed the sale deed.

Allotment without notification

According to the Karnataka Urban Development Authorities (allotment of sites) Rules, 1991, when new layouts are developed, the authority must issue notifications through news media and websites, invite applications, and allocate sites to eligible candidates as per the rules.

It is significant to note that the purchaser here is neither a land loser nor does he come under any special category of persons to claim a stray site as in this case.

Before allotting such a high-value site in a prestigious area, MUDA should have discussed it in its Board meeting or provided reasons for the allocation. The question remains how Nandeesh received the 50×80 ft site under these conditions.