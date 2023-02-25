Congress leads massive stir against Minister’s remarks on Siddharamaiah

February 25, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Taking a strong exception to Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan’s reported call in Mandya, asking the people to slain former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah like how Tipu Sultan met his end, thousands of people representing a host of organisations, under the banner of ‘Swaabhimaani Horata Samiti’, took out a massive protest rally in the city this morning, seeking action against the Minister.

The rally was led by Mysore City and District Congress Committee, in which people from different sections, castes and communities took part, braving the hot sun.

The rally, which commenced from Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple premises, passed through Doddagadiyara (Silver Jubilee Clock Tower), Chikkagadiyara (Dufferin Clock Tower), D. Devaraja Urs Road and JLB Road to reach the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, where a huge demonstration was staged.

The protesters, who held placards that read ‘Kill Me Too’ and other slogans, said it is a matter of shame that a Minister had made such heinous remarks against Siddharamaiah, who is currently the Opposition Leader in Legislative Assembly and had served as Chief Minister, besides holding other important key posts in the past.

Maintaining that Dr. Ashwathnarayan’s remarks pose a danger to democracy and the rule of law, they said that the remarks were also aimed at throttling pro-democratic voices and sought a stringent action against the Minister for making such dangerous and threatening remarks against a tall political leader (Siddharamaiah).

The protestors are likely to submit a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner later in the afternoon seeking action against Minister Dr. Ashwathnarayan.

MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, former MLAs M.K. Somashekar and K. Venkatesh, former Mayors Pushpalatha Chikkanna, Modamani and Ayub Khan, Corporator Rajani Annaiah, former ZP President K. Marigowda, former President of Mysore Taluk Panchayat Manjula Manjunath, former ZP member Beerihundi Basavanna, former Corporator Shivanna, Karnataka Pradesh Kurubara Sangha President B. Subramanya, leaders of different organisations – K.S. Shivaramu, Ugranarasimhegowda, N.R. Nagesh, D. Nagabhsuhan, N.R. Nagesh and Lokesh, former Rangayana Director C. Basavalingaiah, Mysuru District Congress Rural Committee President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, City Congress Committee President R.Murthy, KPCC Spokesman M. Lakshmana, Congress leader K. Harish Gowda, Hinkal Uday and Hinkal Prakash of Siddharamaiah Fans Association and a host of other leaders took part in the rally.