Congress Office land: Surrender the lease in public interest

January 28, 2020

Sir,

This refers to the news item titled “Railway seeks Congress Office land” in SOM dated Jan. 23. It is very appropriate that Railways want to acquire the 2- acre land adjacent to Dasappa Circle beside the Railway track.

There is hardly any activity of Congress seen here. That apart, should the Congress party were to add further constructions, it will only add to traffic chaos in the event of functions etc.

The already congested area with heavy traffic and increasing automobile volume in the years to come, will completely choke the area with many Circles close by.

The Congress should on its own come forward to surrender the lease and play the good samaritan in public interest and the Railways should compensate financially the expenses incurred by Congress party for development plans.

The MUDA too should hasten to play its part to sell this site to the Railways.

Ego should not play any part in these manifestations.

– Raghunath Vardaraja on e-mail, Mysuru, 24.1.2020

