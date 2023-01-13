Congress’ Prajadhwani Bus Yatra in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar on Jan. 25

January 13, 2023

Mysuru: Ahead of State Legislative Assembly elections, Congress’ Prajadhwani Bus Yatra will be touring Mysuru and Chamarajanagar Districts on Jan. 25. The Yatra will cover Chamarajanagar in the morning hours, before arriving in Mysuru in the afternoon.

A preparatory meeting in this regard was held at Congress party office in the city this morning. The meeting was attended by All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary Roji M. John, incharge of Karnataka, KPCC Working President R. Dhruvanarayan, Rajya Sabha member G.C. Chandrashekar and several other leaders.

In his clarion call to the party workers, Roji M. John said that “The recent Mekedatu Yatra and earlier Ballari Padayatra were successfully taken out in the State. Likewise, the Bus Yatra should also be made successful. Measures should be taken to publicise about the Yatra to reach more people.”

Dhruvanarayan said that “There is no decision yet on the venues of the Yatra in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar. But the preparations are on to gather one lakh people in Mysuru on the instructions of Opposition Leader Siddharamaiah.”

“This being the election year, we have to take it seriously. According to a survey, Congress has a chance to win and there are 48 seats in Mysuru division alone. It is necessary to win these seats,” added Dhruvanarayan.